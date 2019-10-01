LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/1/2019



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. Temperatures by the afternoon will fall into the 50s and 60s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near Lake Superior.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind becoming south.

Saturday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain late in the day. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

