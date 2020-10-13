LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/13/2020

Today, a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. Increasing wind in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Winds becoming west to southwest in the afternoon and increasing to 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear with some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s for inland areas of the Western U.P. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts becoming northwest.

Thursday, rain showers and wind. Near steady temperatures around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, snow showers that could mix with some rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, scattered rain or snow showers. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.