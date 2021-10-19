LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/19/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, increasing clouds. Light precipitation is possible (mainly in the higher terrain of Marquette County and Baraga County). Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming north to northeast 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible away from Lake Superior. Otherwise, some clearing outside of the lake effect precipitation. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 or the 40s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible away from Lake Superior in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Wintry precipitation is possible away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible away from Lake Superior in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast to east to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.