LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/20/2020

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain or snow late in the day along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, evening snow for inland areas west of Marquette, evening rain or a rain/snow mix in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior in the Western U.P. and central U.P. (including the city of Marquette), rain in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. Any wintry precipitation becomes all rain during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a few rain showers, especially in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will range from around 40 in the far Western U.P. to around 50 in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s for inland areas west of Marquette. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will range from the 40s in the Keweenaw Peninsula and Western U.P. to around 50 or the 50s for the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain and some wind. Heavy rain possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds. Steady to slowly falling temperatures in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.



Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some clouds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures at night will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland).