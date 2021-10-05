LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/5/2021

Today, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, more sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night and Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70.