LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019

Tuesday, sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, rain and wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Near steady temperatures around 40 or into the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

