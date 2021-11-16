LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/16/2021

Today, increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain. Increasing wind in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Areas of fog possible. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 30s and 40s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Becoming windy in the Keweenaw Peninsula in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the around 40 or the 40s, temperatures will turn colder in the late afternoon and early evening west to east. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust at or over 40 MPH in the Keweenaw Peninsula late in the afternoon.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Windy, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along and north of M-28. Otherwise, partly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.