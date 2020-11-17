LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/17/2020

Today, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming south to southwest late.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Windy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. Southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.