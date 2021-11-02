LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/2/2021

Today, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers (mainly east of Marquette). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s inland, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, a few 20s inland. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.