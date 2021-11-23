LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/23/2021

Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Increasing wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds. Gusty winds. Windy conditions are possible near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday (Thanksgiving), lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or the 20s near the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or the 20s near the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.