LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/30/2021

Today, wind. Otherwise, lingering lake effect snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some snow is possible late. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to southwest.



Wednesday, cloudy with snow changing to rain or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers or a wintry mix. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, temperatures will be turning colder mid to late afternoon. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday through the weekend, a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.