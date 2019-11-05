LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/5/2019

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, 20s in some locations. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers east of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some teens inland, around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some teens inland. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, lake effect snow east of Marquette, parts of the Western U.P. and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, lake effect snow east of Marquette, parts of the Western U.P. and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, single digits for inland areas of the Western U.P., 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in teens, 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some teens inland. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or into the teens, 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a few snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.