LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/10/2019

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits or below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Bitter cold with very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will be 0 or -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas of the Western U.P., 0 or the single digits right along Lake Superior. Wind chills will be -15 to -25. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. Bitter cold with very low to dangerous wind chills with very low to dangerous wind chills in the early morning. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, wind chills will remain below zero through out the day. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Bitter cold with very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas of the Western U.P., single digits to around 10 above right along Lake Superior. Wind chills will be -5 to -20.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind to west to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Sunday night and Monday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens.

