LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2020

Today, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range around 10 above for the interior Western U.P. to around 20 or the 20s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.