LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/17/2019

Today, mostly cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will be turning colder in the middle to late afternoon. Winds will be west to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be -10 to -20. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be -10 to -20 in the early morning. North to northwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Saturday through Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at night. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

