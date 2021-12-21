Today, cloudy with snow. Snow could be heavy at times (especially in the Eastern U.P.). High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to the teens to around 20 near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night (Christmas Eve), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to northwest late.



Saturday (Christmas Day), a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night (Christmas Night), a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.