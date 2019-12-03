LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2019

Today, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with some snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits, around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens. North wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH.