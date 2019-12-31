LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/31/2019

Today, cloudy with some snow and some wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight (New Year’s Eve), some snow showers east of Marquette. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some single digits lows inland, around 20 or into the 20s near Lake Superior. Wind chills could be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday (New Year’s Day), clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night and Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.