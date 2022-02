STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 308 AM EST TUE FEB 15 2022 /208 AM CST TUE FEB 15 2022/ TODAY...INCREASING CLOUDS. A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW WEST AND CENTRAL IN THE AFTERNOON. BECOMING BLUSTERY LATE. HIGHS 19 TO 26. TONIGHT...BLUSTERY AND NOT AS COLD. A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW EARLY...ESPECIALLY NORTH...THEN A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE. CLOUDY. LOWS 16 TO 24. WEDNESDAY...BLUSTERY NORTHWEST WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW. A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND DRIZZLE CENTRAL. A CHANCE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND DRIZZLE IN THE MORNING EAST...THEN SNOW AND RAIN BECOMING LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. CLOUDY. HIGHS 28 TO 39...COLDEST WEST...THEN TEMPERATURES SLOWLY FALLING IN THE AFTERNOON. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...COLDER. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS FAR EAST EARLY...THEN A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH OVERNIGHT. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 1 TO 13 ABOVE...COLDEST WEST. THURSDAY...MUCH COLDER. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...EXCEPT FOR THE SOUTH CENTRAL AND FAR EAST. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 8 TO 18...COLDEST WEST. FRIDAY...BECOMING BLUSTERY WITH SNOW DEVELOPING...MAINLY IN THE AFTERNOON. CLOUDY. LOWS 14 BELOW TO 2 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. HIGHS 18 TO 24. SATURDAY...BLUSTERY IN THE MORNING. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NORTHWEST AND EAST IN THE MORNING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 3 BELOW TO 9 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. HIGHS 17 TO 23.