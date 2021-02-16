LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/16/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest to north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero in some inland areas. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.