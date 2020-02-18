LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers, locally heavy lake effect snow is possible along and north of M-28 east of Munising. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers, locally heavy lake effect snow is possible along and north of M-28 east of Munising. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, becoming mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, clear skies. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

