LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/25/2020

Today, some sunshine in the eastern U.P. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some light precipitation is possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County and in the Higher Terrain of the far Western U.P. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers with some wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers with some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland west areas could fall into the single digits. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers with some wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers with some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, lake effect snow showers with some wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night and Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.