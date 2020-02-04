LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers east of Marquette. Otherwise, clearing skies and very cold. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 above or the teens near Lake Superior and in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits, teens to around 20 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming north.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be in the teens.