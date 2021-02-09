LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/9/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Munising and Grand Marais. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain below zero all day. West to Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Munising and Grand Marias. Otherwise, clear skies. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Munising and Grand Marais. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain below zero all day. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below 0, perhaps well below zero in some inland areas. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below 0. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below 0. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Weekend, colder than average temperatures continue with possible snow or lake effect snow in some U.P. snowbelts. High temperatures during the day will be in the single digits and teens. Low temperatures at night away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below 0.