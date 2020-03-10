LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/10/2020

Today, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s, some 40s along the Michigan/Wisconsin line, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a chance of snow in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s, some 40s along the Michigan/Wisconsin line, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix changing to rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, cloudy with some snow and increasing wind. Low temperature will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with some snow along with wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, coldest temperatures will be inland away from the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, coldest temperatures will be inland away from the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night and Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

