LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2021

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. Light precipitation can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s are possible in some inland areas. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, coldest temperatures near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 50s for inland areas of the Western U.P., locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Weekend, sunshine both days during the day. Mostly clear at night. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 60s for inland areas of the Western U.P., locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan).