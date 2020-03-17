LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2020

Today, mostly sunny to at times partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Wind gusts 30 to 40 MPH+ are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior.



Tonight, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light southerly wind.



Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or freezing rain. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with wintry precipitation changing to rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix turning to snow from west to east. Increasing winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. East to northeast wind turning north to northeast and increasing 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, cloudy with snow showers and wind. Steady to falling temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.