LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2021

Today, clouds and sunshine with wind. More clouds closer to Lake Superior and the Eastern U.P. with a slight chance of wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Light wintry precipitation is possible in Marquette County and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts turning west to northwest to north to northwest through the night.

Wednesday, light wintry precipitation is possible in Marquette County and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, clouds and at times sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Light and variable wind becoming south late.

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.