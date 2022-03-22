Today, cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. Precipitation could become heavier late in the day. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, wintry precipitation including possible heavy wet snow or freezing rain. Temperatures may also just be mild enough for a cold rain (especially closer to Lake Michigan). Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, wintry precipitation including possible heavy wet snow or freezing rain. Temperatures may also just be mild enough for a cold rain (especially in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan). Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, some wintry precipitation including heavy wet snow or freezing rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with a chance of snow or wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Light and variable wind.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.