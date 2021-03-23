LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2021

Today, cloudy with rain showers. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some areas could fall into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Rain or wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH turning east to southeast late.



Weekend, a chance of rain or snow (especially Saturday and Saturday night). High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures will be closer to Lake Superior). Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.