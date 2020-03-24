LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain or a possible rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain mixing with and changing to snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, some sunshine returns. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, sunshine and at times some clouds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.