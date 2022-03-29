Today, increasing clouds during the afternoon. Gusty winds by the late afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts in the afternoon.



Tonight, cloudy with snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with wintry precipitation turning to rain. Wintry precipitation may continue west of Marquette (especially in the higher terrain areas). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind turning east to northeast 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain turning back to wintry precipitation from west to east. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with snow or mixed wintry precipitation. Windy. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest with 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday and Monday, dry conditions are expected. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.