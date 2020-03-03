LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/3/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with some snow and rain showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with rain and snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind turning west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, cloudy with snow showers and wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, some snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s, 20s closer to Lake Superior. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, teens closer to the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s in the Eastern U.P. and near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast turning east to northeast 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

