LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/30/2021

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine with some rain showers. Snow showers are possible late in the day in the far western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. Windy (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula). High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Temperatures will turn colder from west to east in the afternoon and early evening. Winds becoming west to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust over 50 MPH in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall in the teens. Winds becoming north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine with some snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, becoming sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. Light wind becoming south late.

Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.