LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/31/2020

Today, clouds and possibly a little sunshine. Light wintry precipitation is possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior, the warmest temperatures will be near the Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light north to northeast wind. 

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 
Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain west of Marquette in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday night,  mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix.  Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix.  High temperatures will be in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

