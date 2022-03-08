Today, mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late in the day in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall below zero. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible turning west to northwest.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.