LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/9/2021

Today, clouds and at times sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 40 right along Lake Michigan to the 50s to around 60 for inland areas west of Marquette. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain and possible fog. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to the 40s closer to Lake Michigan and the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain in the Eastern U.P. Snow, freezing rain or a wintry mix is possible west of Marquette and Escanaba. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to around 40 or the 40s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 30 right along Lake Superior to around 40 along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.