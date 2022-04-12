Today, increasing clouds with a chance of rain in the afternoon (especially west of Marquette). High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation (including snow). Windy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation (including snow). Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.