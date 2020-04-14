LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/14/2020

Today, some sunshine in the morning, then increasing cloud cover. Scattered snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, coldest temperatures will be west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some single digits inland, around 20 or the 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Scattered snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some single digits inland, around 20 or the 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some teens inland. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.