LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/21/2020

Today, some snow showers. Otherwise, sunshine. Windy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH+ are possible along Lake Superior east of Marquette through the early afternoon, the strong winds may cause lakeshore flooding and beach erosion along Lake Superior east of Marquette.



Tonight, clear skies early, then increasing clouds. A chance of snow overnight. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind turning south 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.