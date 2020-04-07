LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/7/2020

Today, cloudy with rain and a possible rumble of thunder. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH and increasing in the middle to late afternoon.



Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for some inland west areas. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH turning southwest late.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday (Easter Sunday), mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.