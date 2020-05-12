LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/12/2020

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.



Wednesday, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, some rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland west areas could fall into the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.