LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/18/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and in the Eastern U.P. Variable wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts near Lake Superior in Marquette, Baraga, and Alger counties.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.