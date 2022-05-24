Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday (Memorial Day), a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.