LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/26/2020

Today, warm and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Staying humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some locations could fall into the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, warm and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, warm and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light south to southwest wind.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.