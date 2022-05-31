Today, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds (especially along Lake Superior). Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.