LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/4/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. Winds becoming north to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, some rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, increasing clouds with snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some teens inland. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, some rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, some rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, some rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.