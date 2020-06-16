LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/16/2020

Today, becoming sunny. Very warm with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, cooler closer Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, coolest temperatures closer to Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, coolest temperatures closer to Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s & 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.