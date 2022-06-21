Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Cooler and less humid. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday through Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.



Sunday, cooler temperatures possible with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.