LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/22/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Weekend, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.